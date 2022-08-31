Watch Now
Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Shelbyville apartment

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 31, 2022
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot and killed in a Shelbyville apartment Friday night.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in building B of the Davis Estates in the 200 block of Anthony Ln. after police responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. on August 26.

The Shelbyville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the fatal shooting.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information regarding this case. Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Sam Jacobs at 931-684-5811 or Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.

