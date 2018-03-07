Suspect Sought After Ramming Patrol Cars

2:10 PM, Mar 7, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a suspect who fled on foot after allegedly ramming two police cars.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Reports stated police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect allegedly rammed two patrol cars before fleeing on foot.

Police said they’ve set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. Further details were not immediately available as the investigation and search remained ongoing.

