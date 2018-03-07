Suspect Sought After Ramming Patrol Cars

Cloudy
HI: 44°
LO: 33°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a suspect who fled on foot after allegedly ramming two police cars.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Buena Vista Pike.
Reports stated police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect allegedly rammed two patrol cars before fleeing on foot.
Police said they’ve set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. Further details were not immediately available as the investigation and search remained ongoing.