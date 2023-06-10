16-year-old suspect sought after vehicle pursuit, shots fired in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a vehicle pursuit in Clarksville early Saturday morning.

MCSO identified the suspect as a 16-year-old, O'Jarrion Griffin. Griffin has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black hoodie. He is to be considered armed and dangerous as officials work to locate him.

Officials say the pursuit began in the area of Pageant Lane after the vehicle Griffin was driving was identified as stolen. Griffin fired at a deputy during the pursuit before crashing the vehicle near Baker Street and Stafford Street and fleeing on foot.

Community members are advised to stay in their homes and contact 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Griffin is also a suspect in an active homicide case with the Clarksville Police Department after the death of a 23-year-old woman,Wylil Alexander. Alexander was a victim of a shooting on June 4 in Clarksville.

No further information is available at this time.