Suspect sought after young man shot, killed in apartment parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young man was killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex on Porter Road.

Omaron Starks, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked at the Berkshire Place Apartments,

according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Dispatch logs showed police responded to the shooting call in the 1500 block of Porter Road just after 7 p.m.

Starks was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No suspect has been named in this shooting.

MNPD says their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.