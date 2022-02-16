Suspect sought by Clarksville police after gas station burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is sought by the Clarksville Police Department following a burglary of a business that took place overnight Monday.

Happening just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to CPD, a Black male wearing blue jeans, a blue mask and a black Carhart jacket entered the Shell Sudden Service in the 3000 block of Trenton Road.

The man wanted to purchase several cartons of Newport cigarettes. When the clerk bagged the carton of cigarettes and placed them on the floor behind the counter, the suspect leaned across the counter, grabbed the cigarettes and several other items and ran away.

CPD is asking for assistance identifying the man.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the suspect is asked to call CPD at 931-648-0656, ext. 5303, or Clarksville Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.