Suspect Sought In Clarksville Fatal Shooting

6:37 AM, Feb 28, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect search got underway overnight in Clarksville after a man was fatally shot at a residence. 

Clarksville Police said the call came in at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Paradise Road.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Tennova Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

Police said 25-year-old Rashaud D. Watson was identified as the suspect. He allegedly entered the residence and fired, striking the victim multiple times.   

He may also be with a woman, identified as Chrissy Huntley (Johnson). Police said they’re concerned for her welfare and would like her to contact them to make sure she’s safe.

Watson has a criminal homicide warrant on file and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing Watson should call 911.  Anyone with information can contact Detective Bing at 931-648-0656 (ext. 5133), the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.  

