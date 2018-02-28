Suspect Sought In Clarksville Fatal Shooting

Light Rain
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect search got underway overnight in Clarksville after a man was fatally shot at a residence.
Clarksville Police said the call came in at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Paradise Road.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Tennova Medical Center and pronounced deceased.
Police said 25-year-old Rashaud D. Watson was identified as the suspect. He allegedly entered the residence and fired, striking the victim multiple times.
He may also be with a woman, identified as Chrissy Huntley (Johnson). Police said they’re concerned for her welfare and would like her to contact them to make sure she’s safe.
Watson has a criminal homicide warrant on file and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone seeing Watson should call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Bing at 931-648-0656 (ext. 5133), the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.