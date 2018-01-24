Suspect Sought In Clarksville Rite Aid Robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville have been searching for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy and got away with undisclosed drugs.

The crime happened around 8:46 a.m. Wednesday at the Rite-Aid on Madison Street.

Reports stated the clerk was handed a note by the suspect saying he had a gun and would kill the clerk if he wasn’t given drugs.

When the clerk complied, the suspect fled with the drugs.

He was described as having a thin build and a mustache. He was wearing a green camo jacket, a black hoodie, and sunglasses.

A witness stated the suspect left the scene in a green-colored Dodge Ram regular cab pickup with a chrome/silver gas cap cover.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Woodruff at 931-648-0656, extension 5531, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.