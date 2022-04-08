Suspect sought in Dickerson Pike Mapco robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is sought in the robbery of a Mapco store in Nashville Thursday night.

Metro Nashville police say the suspect entered the store - located on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike - with clothing wrapped on his head.

With two clerks behind the counter, the suspect walked behind the counter and pulled a gun from his waistband. As he demanded the clerks to open the cash registers, he stole Black and Mild cigars from the wall. He then ran away from the store, heading north on Dickerson Pike.

MNPD Surveillance image of the Mapco robbery suspect.

The man is described as having appeared unkempt, with the whites of his eyes being yellow and particularly long dreadlocks that looked highlighted. The suspect was wearing no shoes when he robbed the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.