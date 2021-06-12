Suspect sought in fatal West Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One is dead after a shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon. Metro Nashville police (MNPD) are asking for assistance in identifying the shooter.

According to MNPD, the shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Preston Taylor Place.

The victim - 41-year-old Gerald Leroy Jr. - and the suspect arrived at that location together in Leroy's car, stopping near the exit of the parking lot.

Both men got out of the car and began arguing. They started fighting, before the suspect drew a gun and shot Leroy. He then ran from the area.

Their home nearby, Leroy's girlfriend and roommate heard the gunshots. She found him lying on the ground next to his car, having been shot multiple times. She drove him to Centennial Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect is a Black man with a high top fade haircut who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s. He stands approximately six feet tall and has a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a red and white shirt, faded jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.