Suspect Sought In Hendersonville Bank Robbery

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Hendersonville.

The crime happened around 12:12 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Reports stated no one was hurt during the incident. The suspect did not display a weapon.

He was described as standing around 5’10’’ tall and weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. His image was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.