Suspect Steals $1,000 In Vape Pens

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A burglar broke through glass at a Shell gas station and walked away with nearly $1,000 in vape pods and vape pens.

The crime happened in the 14400 block of Lebanon Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police released photos of the suspect who had his face covered with a red bandana and was wearing a black hat. He appeared to stand around 6' tall and had a thin build.

The suspect reportedly ran away toward Devonshire Drive.

Anyone with information that could help police identify this person has been asked to call 615-754-8477.