Watch
News

Actions

Suspect surrounded by Nashville police after attempted burglary

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 22:00:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT is now on the scene for a barricaded suspect situation in the southern portion of the city.

Officers responded to a call off Foothill Drive for a burglary incident at around 5:45 p.m., when the homeowners arrived to find a forced entry into the house.

When units arrived, the burglar was still in the home and fired shots from another room in the house when police entered the home. Officers didn't fire their weapons.

The suspect is still inside the home. Officers have since been making repeated announcements for the person inside to come out.

This is still an active scene. NewsChannel 5 will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap