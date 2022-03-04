Suspect surrounded by Nashville police after attempted burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT is now on the scene for a barricaded suspect situation in the southern portion of the city.

Officers responded to a call off Foothill Drive for a burglary incident at around 5:45 p.m., when the homeowners arrived to find a forced entry into the house.

When units arrived, the burglar was still in the home and fired shots from another room in the house when police entered the home. Officers didn't fire their weapons.

The suspect is still inside the home. Officers have since been making repeated announcements for the person inside to come out.

This is still an active scene. NewsChannel 5 will update this story as details become available.

