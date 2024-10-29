Suspect turns himself in one week after alleged deadly attack in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing charges in what police are calling a deadly attack in East Nashville.

The suspect turned himself in Monday on an outstanding homicide warrant, exactly one week after the assault happened on South 5th and Russell Streets.

35-year-old Clifford Jones, Jr. is accused of attacking 59-year-old James Sutton. Surveillance video shows Jones Jr. shoving Sutton to the ground causing severe injuries to his head and spinal cord as well as broken ribs.

Sutton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

At one point in the investigation there were questions as to whether Sutton was struck by a car, but police have determined that that was not the case.

Not long after the attack police found nearby surveillance footage of Jones, Jr. visiting an auto store wearing the same clothing he was seen wearing before the attack.

He remains behind bars on a $40,000 bond.

