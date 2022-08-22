Suspect wanted after hitting Millersville police officer with car following traffic stop

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville Police are looking for a man who hit an officer with his car before leading them on a chase.

Police say Alvin Stokes Jr., 29, struck Officer Wendell Harris in the knee with his vehicle after initially being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Stokes was asked to get out of the vehicle, but refused multiple times. Ultimately, Stokes rolled up his window and turned the wheel toward officers.

Millersville Police Department

Officer Harris was pulled away from the oncoming vehicle by Officer Trey Burroughs, who pulled Officer Harris out of the way by his bulletproof vest.

Stokes then led police on a chase reaching more than 100 mph, almost hitting patrol cars multiple times.

Stokes then stopped the vehicle on Louisville Highway and took off into the woods.

Millersville officers searched for Stokes for hours before receiving information he was no longer in the area.

Officer Harris was taken to the hospital and has been released.

Stokes is facing charges of aggravated assault on a first responder, evading, speeding and reckless endangerment.

He is believed to be in the Nashville area. If you know where he may be, you are asked to call 615-859-2758.