NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is wanted after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in The Nations.

Police say the robbery happened at the First South Financial Bank on 51st Avenue North.

The suspect demanded money and indicated he was armed.

When the teller wouldn't work fast enough, police say the man went behind the teller and took the money himself.

The suspect took off on Tennessee Avenue with about $8,000.

If you know who the suspect might be, call 615-742-7463.