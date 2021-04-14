Watch
Suspect wanted in bank robbery on West End Avenue

Metro police
Police have asked the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have asked the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Fifth Third Bank on West End Avenue.

Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. He left the bank on foot.

Anyone with information should call police at 615-742-7463.

