Suspect wanted in bank robbery on West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have asked the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Fifth Third Bank on West End Avenue.

This man robbed 5/3 Bank's 1715 West End Avenue branch at 10:05 this morning. He passed a note to a teller demanding money. He left the bank on foot. Have info about the robber? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/D2qz6npAqM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 14, 2021

Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. He left the bank on foot.

Anyone with information should call police at 615-742-7463.