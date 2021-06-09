Suspect wanted in deadly Gulch shooting surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man wanted in the deadly shooting at Bar Louie in the Gulch surrendered to police Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville Police officials say 26-year-old Berwin Freeman Jr. surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center and is being held without bond on a charge of criminal homicide.

Berwin Freeman Jr., 26, wanted for last Fri night's fatal shooting of Timothy Fields, 30, outside Bar Louie, has surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center and is being held without bond on a charge of criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/MA0JIeanNn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 9, 2021

Police say Freeman Jr. shot and killed 30-year-old Timothy Fields outside of the bar and restaurant on 11th Avenue South.

According to a MNPD press release, the investigation shows that Fields stepped out of the bar to get a cigarette when he got into a brief argument with a man (alleged to have been Freeman) standing beside a dark-colored Nissan Altima. Just after Fields was shot, the gunman got into the Altima and fled. Fields was rushed to a hospital where he died.

An arrest warrant charging Freeman with criminal homicide was issued Monday.

