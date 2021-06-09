Watch
Suspect wanted in deadly Gulch shooting surrenders to police

MNPD
The investigation outside of Bar Louie.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man wanted in the deadly shooting at Bar Louie in the Gulch surrendered to police Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville Police officials say 26-year-old Berwin Freeman Jr. surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center and is being held without bond on a charge of criminal homicide.

Police say Freeman Jr. shot and killed 30-year-old Timothy Fields outside of the bar and restaurant on 11th Avenue South.

According to a MNPD press release, the investigation shows that Fields stepped out of the bar to get a cigarette when he got into a brief argument with a man (alleged to have been Freeman) standing beside a dark-colored Nissan Altima. Just after Fields was shot, the gunman got into the Altima and fled. Fields was rushed to a hospital where he died.

An arrest warrant charging Freeman with criminal homicide was issued Monday.

