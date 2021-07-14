Suspect wanted in Kroger carjacking, pickup truck theft in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of carjacking a man in a Kroger parking lot before running away and stealing another vehicle.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the store located on Gallatin Pike.

Metro police said a man was loading groceries onto his motorcycle when a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Zachary Wayne Turner, approached him, lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and demanded his keys.

As the suspect was trying to ride away, a Kroger security guard confronted him, which caused him to crash. Police said he ran away and later stole a blue 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Tennessee tag CP51232 from a nearby residence. The truck has not been recovered.

Police said Turner has sleeve tattoos on both arms and has a Juggalo (Insane Clown Posse) tattoo on his left bicep and a tattoo under his left eye. He’s 6’1” tall with a thin build.

Metro police

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.