Suspect wanted in Portland shooting found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officers in Portland are investigating a shooting that happened in front of a Planet Fitness in Portland.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was reportedly found in his vehicle, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Allen County, Kentucky.

Police are still investigating a motive to this shooting.

