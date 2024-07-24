Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect wanted in Portland shooting found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 24, 2024

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officers in Portland are investigating a shooting that happened in front of a Planet Fitness in Portland.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was reportedly found in his vehicle, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Allen County, Kentucky.

Police are still investigating a motive to this shooting.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community