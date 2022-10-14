Suspect wanted in shooting, crash that killed a teen leaving haunted house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are seeking assistance in locating the suspect in a deadly shooting and subsequent crash that took place Thursday.

Metro Police responded to the scene of an apartment complex last night. Officials report that a group of people were gathered in the apartment parking lot around 9:40 p.m.

Investigations show that Deandre Conway, 23, opened fired on Terry Farmer, 24, after a brief altercation. Farmer was hit multiple times and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police say that Conway fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck toward Gallatin Pike.

Conway was driving at a high speed when he hit a Toyota Rav4 at Emmitt Avenue, as the Rav4 attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Gallatin Pike South.

Five teenagers inside the Rav4 had been leaving a haunted house tour. The teens were transported to local hospitals and are suffering from critical injuries. One of the teens, Landen Guye, 17, was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Conway fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information about Conway's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.