Suspects charged in relation to shooting at Clarksville football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects have been arrested and a juvenile detained Tuesday after shots were fired at a West Creek High School football game in Montgomery County earlier this month.

Suspect David Sanders, 18, was initially charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor before new charges were applied as a result of an ongoing investigation into this incident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Sanders is now additionally charged with facilitation of a felony "as it pertains to the aggravated assault perpetrated by the 16-year-old suspect," said Mark Wojnarek, MCSO Public Information Officer. Sanders's bond is $100,000.

Another suspect in the incident, Josue Batista, 17, has been charged with accessory after the fact, and his bond is set at $100,000 as well. The arrest report from MCSO states Batista was "adjudicated in the State of Florida and is now subject to the adult criminal justice system in Tennessee."

Sanders and Batista are currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect — who reportedly fired the shots in this incident on Aug. 19 — has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of carrying a weapon on school property. These charges were made through juvenile petitions and the suspect is currently held in an unspecified Tennessee juvenile detention center. Wojnarek states in the MCSO report that bonds are not set in cases involving juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Riels by phone at 931-648-0611 Ext.13427 or by email at mwriels@mcgtn.net .