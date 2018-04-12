Suspects Injured In Crash Following Chase
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An overnight chase ended with a crash that blocked a ramp on Interstate 440.
The wreck happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp to I-440 West near Interstate 65. The chase was headed to Nashville from Williamson County.
Reports stated the suspects were injured in the crash, so they couldn't get very far. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital, and police said there was a lot of damage to the sedan they were driving.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene early Thursday morning handling the crash.
Authorities said the passenger was wanted in two different counties and has been facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge in Davidson County.
The driver has been facing a drug possession charge plus felony evading and reckless endangerment. The suspect was also charged with driving on a suspended license for the sixth time.
The driver has since been taken to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.