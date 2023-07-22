Suspects sought after shoutout outside Nashville Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police officers are looking for a black SUV and men who fired shots at one another in the parking lot of a grocery store in Germantown Friday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported to police around 3:28 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store in the 800 block of Monroe Street.

Metro police say a black GMC SUV pulled up alongside a man walking and a passenger inside the vehicle fired shots from a rifle at the man, who fired back at the SUV using a handgun.

The SUV sped off in the direction of I-65 and the man who was walking took off running. Police believe the man who was on foot walked from a nearby apartment complex and are working to identify him.

No shots were fired inside the grocery store and none of the shooters entered the store, though some of the bullets left markings on the store's exterior.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.