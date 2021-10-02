Suspects wanted in Friday night East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects in a shooting that took place in East Nashville Friday night are sought by Metro Nashville police.

According to MNPD, the wanted male and female tried to slow down a passing vehicle in the alley behind Music City Vantage on the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When the 51-year-old driver of the car slowed down, the suspects opened fire on him.

The victim's wounds are life-threatening.

MNPD The female suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The two suspects are in their teens or 20s. The female was wearing a black t-shirt with white letters on the back, yoga-style pants and black and white athletic shoes. The male was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweat pants and black slide sandals.

MNPD The male suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The gun used was an AR-15-style rifle.

Anybody with information is asked to call MNPD at (615) 742-7463.

Video of the incident was tweeted by MNPD.