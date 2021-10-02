Watch
News

Actions

Suspects wanted in Friday night East Nashville shooting

items.[0].image.alt
MNPD
The female suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.
Female Suspect in Alley Shooting.png
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:31:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects in a shooting that took place in East Nashville Friday night are sought by Metro Nashville police.

According to MNPD, the wanted male and female tried to slow down a passing vehicle in the alley behind Music City Vantage on the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When the 51-year-old driver of the car slowed down, the suspects opened fire on him.

The victim's wounds are life-threatening.

Female Suspect in Alley Shooting.png
The female suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The two suspects are in their teens or 20s. The female was wearing a black t-shirt with white letters on the back, yoga-style pants and black and white athletic shoes. The male was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweat pants and black slide sandals.

Male Suspect in Alley Shooting.png
The male suspect in the East Nashville shooting on Gallatin Avenue Friday night.

The gun used was an AR-15-style rifle.

Anybody with information is asked to call MNPD at (615) 742-7463.

Video of the incident was tweeted by MNPD.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap