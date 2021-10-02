Suspects wanted in Friday night East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects in a shooting that took place in East Nashville Friday night are sought by Metro Nashville police.
According to MNPD, the wanted male and female tried to slow down a passing vehicle in the alley behind Music City Vantage on the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When the 51-year-old driver of the car slowed down, the suspects opened fire on him.
The victim's wounds are life-threatening.
The two suspects are in their teens or 20s. The female was wearing a black t-shirt with white letters on the back, yoga-style pants and black and white athletic shoes. The male was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweat pants and black slide sandals.
The gun used was an AR-15-style rifle.
Anybody with information is asked to call MNPD at (615) 742-7463.
Video of the incident was tweeted by MNPD.
Please help us ID the female & male in this video who tried to slow--then opened fire on--a 51 yr old man as he drove thru the alley behind Music City Vintage, 2503 Gallatin Av, @ 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim's wounds are life threatening. Info? 615-742-7463. Reward. pic.twitter.com/39eQpIzrjb— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 2, 2021