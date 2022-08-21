'Suspicious activity:' Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The Kentucky State Fair closed early on Saturday night due to what Kentucky State Police called "suspicious activity."

The fair closed at 10 p.m. EST, but it announced that it would reopen and resume normal hours of activity on Sunday.

On Sunday at 12:50 p.m. EST, the Kentucky State Fair released a statement about the incident and investigation.

The Kentucky State Fair is a long-standing tradition of fun and togetherness for many families. It is unfortunate that a few individuals and poor decisions disrupted that. While we are not able to provide details on the police investigation, we are thankful no one was injured and appreciate the Kentucky State Police and our Fair Team members who quickly responded to this incident. Based on current information available, the Kentucky State Fair will continue with normal operations August 21, 2022.

KSP confirmed there were no reported injuries, and that there have been arrests with pending charges.

KSP Statement on Incident at Ky. State Fair (8/20/22) pic.twitter.com/bxqWQLwbzl — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) August 21, 2022

According to the Kentucky State Fair website, around 9:20 p.m., police were first "made aware of a situation" in front of The Midway and immediately took action to investigate and secure the premises. The soft close at 10 p.m. was announced shortly after.