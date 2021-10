BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspicious death investigation is underway following the death of a man in Benton County.

Timothy Riggs was found dead Tuesday in the Lower Big Sandy Road area.

Riggs was last seen Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have joined the Benton County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

If you have any tips in this case, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.