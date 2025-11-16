Suspicious package at Walmart Neighborhood Market determined harmless

Update: Police say the suspicious package found inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market has been determined to be a temperature probe that resembled an explosive device. The area has been cleared and the store has resumed normal operations.

The Clarksville Police Department responded Sunday to a report of a suspicious package found inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tiny Town Road.

Police say a 911 call came in about the package at the store, located at 408 Tiny Town Road, prompting Walmart management to evacuate everyone inside as a precaution. Officers have blocked off the entrance and are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

No additional details about the package have been released, and it is unclear how long the store will remain closed.

Clarksville Police said an update will be provided once more information becomes available.

