Suspicious package at Walmart Neighborhood Market determined harmless

Update: Police say the suspicious package found inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market has been determined to be a temperature probe that resembled an explosive device. The area has been cleared and the store has resumed normal operations.
______
The Clarksville Police Department responded Sunday to a report of a suspicious package found inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tiny Town Road.
Police say a 911 call came in about the package at the store, located at 408 Tiny Town Road, prompting Walmart management to evacuate everyone inside as a precaution. Officers have blocked off the entrance and are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
No additional details about the package have been released, and it is unclear how long the store will remain closed.
Clarksville Police said an update will be provided once more information becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp