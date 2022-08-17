SWAT team sets off two flashbangs inside Jeep at shooting scene in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A SWAT team was called to North Nashville just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Osage St. and 23rd Avenue N. in response to a reported shooting.

According to Metro Police, the situation began when people in two separate vehicles shot at each other. The driver of one vehicle, a black Jeep, was stopped and taken into custody.

The driver of the Jeep locked her keys inside the vehicle and officers didn't know if another person was inside because of tinted windows. As a result, the SWAT team was called to the scene.

They set off two compression grenades, or "flash bangs," and eventually confirmed no one else was in the vehicle.

WTVF

Members of law enforcement investigating this incident are still looking for the person who allegedly fired shots at the Jeep. The woman who initially came out of the Jeep told officers that she had gotten into a shootout with an ex-boyfriend.