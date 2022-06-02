Watch
Sweet relief: Cold front arrives tomorrow for Middle Tennessee

WTVF
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jun 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If it feels too soon for the sweltering heat and humidity we've had the last few days, you're right. Normal highs this time of year are in the middle 80s.

We'll return to near normal (even below normal) temps are we finish the workweek thanks to a cold front arriving Thursday. Expected scattered showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with more scattered storms Thursday afternoon as the actual cold front comes through.

A couple of strong storms are possible Thursday, with gusty straight-line wind the main concern.

