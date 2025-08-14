Swift water rescue certification: Gallatin Fire Department completes final hurdle

SUMNAR COUNTY, Tenn. — A specialized team from Gallatin is preparing to save lives when Middle Tennessee waterways turn dangerous.

After three years of intensive training, 21 members of the Gallatin Fire Department have completed the final practical assessment for state accreditation in swift water rescue operations, a crucial new layer of protection for residents.

"It's something that's unpredictable in water rescue. It's powerful, relentless, unpredictable," said Tyler Racki during their final certification exercise at Old Hickory Dam.

Tennessee's natural waterways offer both beauty and danger. Once officially accredited, the team will respond when flooding and water emergencies strike – a significant threat in the region.

"We really have two major threats from nature – that's water from Old Hickory Lake and water from storms and tornadoes," a department spokesperson explained.

Final assessment demonstrates rescue readiness

For the final practical assessment, the team tackled a realistic scenario involving two victims who had overturned their kayak in dangerous waters.

"We established a rope system to go down, pack them up in a stoke basket and bring them back up for medical treatment," explained Tyler Racki, who coordinated the drill.

State observers evaluated as the team carefully navigated treacherous terrain.

"It was rocky with lots of loose rocks. Moving slow was key," noted one first responder.

The team's training emphasizes respect for water's overwhelming force.

"There's always a little fear, but that's why we are cautious and focus on our job," said a team member.

Another rescuer added: "Water is one of the most powerful things – you'll never beat the power of water. It does not matter how fast it is, it will sweep cars and houses away."

Awaiting official certification

The team has now completed all required training and assessments, with official state certification expected in October.

"We don't know exactly when that flood's going to hit," acknowledged one rescuer. "Through this preparation, I feel like our team is well established and works well enough that we will serve the citizens."

The Gallatin Fire Department anticipates receiving their official swift water rescue certification in October.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.