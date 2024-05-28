Swimming experts emphasize safety as CDC marks 2023 as deadliest year for swimming deaths in children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many Tennesseans, but before taking a splash in the pool the CDC is reminding families of the importance of water safety.

There's new data you should know.

The agency says unintentional drownings have been rising for years with last year being the deadliest for kids who just wanted to go for a swim. Data shows drowning causes roughly 4,000 deaths in the US each year with the highest numbers among kids ages 1-4.

The data goes on to show that the number of deaths since the pandemic have been significantly higher than 2019. The largest disparities are among Hispanic and Black Americans.

"Some people are just spending a lot more time outdoors, right. So, they're just near more bodies of water and, again, if they don't have access to swim lessons and if they don't have proper supervision, that's a big indication of why that increase is happening," said Daphna Roush, owner of the Little Kickers Swim School.

Experts say disaster can happen quickly. Kids can disappear underwater when their parents take their eyes off them for even a few moments. They're emphasizing the importance of signing up for swimming lessons.

They say not only is it a healthy skill to have, it's also a life skill that can keep your little ones safe.

The American Red Cross says it's important to ensure every member of your family learns to swim and can do the following:



be able to enter the water

get a breath

stay afloat

change position

swim a distance

get out of the water safely

The American Red Cross recommends having different layers of protection including barriers to prevent access to water, life jackets and close supervision.

They also urge parents to make sure everyone knows what to do in a water emergency.