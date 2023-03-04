Swinging crane rattles nerves, but longtime operator says don't panic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a scary site - strong wind gusts caused a crane in the middle of downtown Nashville to spin. While it may have looked alarming, one local expert says it is actually safe and normal.

"If you don’t see them swaying and moving that’s bad," said Norman Cobb, a crane operator and inspector. "That’s when it's locked up and not able to move."

Video of a crane spinning prompted a lot of strong reactions on social media. The phenomenon is known as "weathervaning." The purpose is to prevent any damage that could be caused by the wind. If the crane moves with the wind it relieves the pressure on the structure that could potentially cause it to topple over.

Cobb has worked as a crane operator on sites in Nashville and across the country since 1988. He said he always keeps a close watch on the forecast before heading to work.

"Wind is our biggest challenge," said Cobb. "These cranes are designed to shut down at certain wind speeds, up to 40 to 50 miles per hour."

Cobb said the crane operator has the final say on whether the equipment is safe to use, and he has never received any pushback from contractors.

"At the end of the day, you want to make sure every single person goes home to their family," said Cobb.

Cobb said he has had a bird's eye view of the growth in Nashville, and has worked on projects ranging from power plants to football stadiums.

"It's just the best job to have," said Cobb. "I couldn’t think of anything else I would rather do."