Sycamore High School students evacuated after suspicious package Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All students and staff were evacuated at Sycamore High School on Wednesday after a teacher found a suspicious package on their desk.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, there was a beeping sound in the room that added to the suspicions.

Units from around the area responded and the school was immediately evacuated.

The package was investigated and determined to be safe. The beeping sound was not related to the package.

All students and staff are safe.

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