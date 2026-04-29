Sycamore High School students evacuated after suspicious package Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All students and staff were evacuated at Sycamore High School on Wednesday after a teacher found a suspicious package on their desk.
According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, there was a beeping sound in the room that added to the suspicions.
Units from around the area responded and the school was immediately evacuated.
The package was investigated and determined to be safe. The beeping sound was not related to the package.
All students and staff are safe.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
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