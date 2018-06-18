Sylvan Park Woman Attacked By Group of Teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Sylvan Park resident was nearly carjacked at gunpoint last week by a group of teenagers and now the woman is sharing a warning to other residents in her neighborhood: be vigilant.

The victim, who didn't want to use her name, spoke to NewsChannel 5 near her home on Elkins Avenue.

She was getting out of her car last week when she noticed a group of four teens walking toward her. As she unloaded her SUV in the driveway, one of them attacked her at gunpoint.

"All I could think was 'wow this is so weird there is silver barrel of a gun pointed at my head, am I gonna die right now?’ Then I saw face and his face was so young and I just thought 'this is so sad,'" the woman said.

Metro Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with the attempted carjacking. Two other teens are still wanted in connected with the crime.

"I mean this is the middle of the day. These kids need our help, they need our help," the woman said.