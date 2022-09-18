Symphony's 'Music in my Neighborhood' bops about Edgehill for a week of celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is establishing a neighborhood residency in Edgehill for a week of free ensemble performances, educational programs and unique collaborations.

The event is the debut of the Symphony's "Music in my Neighborhood" series — a weeklong celebration from September 20-24.

Other areas will be featured in future iterations of the program.

"Our goal is to highlight the amazing things already happening in the neighborhood, and we welcome everyone to join us in celebrating Edgehill," said Vice President of Education and Community Engagement Kimberly McLemore.

Activities will include after-school clinics in Community centers and local nonprofits, Chamber music performances with Nashville Symphony musicians, a full orchestra performance and an end-of-the-week celebration with artwork, food, music and more.

The Symphony hopes to highlight Edgehill's history, culture and residents as a result of its collaboration with local organizations for the event. It will explore the origins of historic and cultural roots in and around the Edgehill neighborhood, long before Nashville became known as Music City.

You can learn more about each day's planned activities at the Nashville Symphony website.

Planned schedule of events

Tuesday



Dress rehearsal & conductor Q&A at Montgomery Bell Academy

Education ensemble: brass at Carter Lawrence Elementary

Storytime ensemble at Edgehill Public Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Open to the public!

Education ensemble: strings at Salama Urban Ministries

Chamber ensemble performance at Scarritt Bennett Center from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Open to the public!

Wednesday



Musician career talk at Rose Park Middle School

Dress rehearsal & conductor Q&A at Montgomery Bell Academy

Storytime ensemble at Acorn School 18th Ave

Education ensembles: brass & strings at University School of Nashville & Rose Park Middle School

Chamber ensemble performance at Watson Grove Baptist Church from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Open to the public!

Thursday



Storytime ensemble at Acorn School, 19th Ave

Sectional coaching at University School of Nashville

Education ensemble: brass at Acorn School, Edgehill Ave

Drum circle at Salama Urban Ministries

Education ensemble: strings at Edgehill Public Library from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Open to the public!

Full orchestra community concert at Rose Park Middle School from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Open to the public!

Friday



Storytime ensemble at Southern Stars Montessori

Musician performances and career talks at the University School of Nashville

Sectional coaching at Rose Park Middle

Drum circle at Salama Urban Ministries

Chamber ensemble performance at Edgehill United Methodist from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Open to the public!

Saturday

