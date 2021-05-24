System error caused some Tennessee unemployment accounts to show exhausted benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A system error caused some Tennesseans who receive unemployment benefits to be abruptly cut off on Sunday morning

Many people reported that they tied to certify, but the system showed they exhausted all of their benefits even though they had money left over.

Chris Cannon, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the Jobs4TN.gov vendor experiences a system issue that caused some accounts to show benefits had been exhausted when they were not. Cannon said the vendor noticed the error that morning and fixed the issue that day. Anyone whose claims were impacted should not process as it normally would.

The program is not set to expire in Tennessee until July at the earliest.