T. Graham Brown fundraises for Kentucky flood relief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Franklin on Wednesday, Country music artist T. Graham Brown held an event to raise money and collect supplies for those impacted by the floods in Kentucky.

This happened at the Walmart on Mallory Lane.

"We got people going into Wal-Mart, buying supplies, bringing 'em out — and we put 'em on the bus, man," Brown said.

He and others who support the effort will take all the collected funds and supplies to Kentucky on Thursday.

Brown's also selling T-shirts with a line from one of his hit songs, "Come Hell or High Water," with all proceeds going to flooding victims. It's available on his website for $25 dollars per shirt.

"We got — people are bringing in generators; now, that's not a cheap item. We got water, we got — Lee Greenwood donated a bunch of shovels, and we need shovels up there to get the mud out. It's great — he even autographed them all. So, come over here to the Wal-Mart. If you want an autographed shovel, I'll sell you one; we'll put the money in the till."

Brown said the plan is to be at Hazard, Kentucky in the morning.