Tabitha Tuders Remembered On 28th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tabitha Tuders went missing when she was just 13 years old. Thursday would have been her 28th birthday.

Tuders vanished from her home in Nashville in April 2003 after she left to walk to a nearby school bus stop. Reports stated she never made it onto the bus or attended school that day.

Thursday, February 15 would have been her 28th birthday, and to mark the day, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has once again been getting the word out about her disappearance.

In April 2017, her loved ones gathered for a vigil around a memorial in her honor outside East Nashville Magnet Middle Prep. Holding a vigil has become a tradition on each anniversary of her disappearance.

Investigators have received hundreds of leads and two federal subpoenas were even issued, but it has all turned up empty.

Despite the frustration, those close to Tabitha have not given up.

"I love her now and I'll miss her always, but I'll see her again. She's out there, and she is coming back," a family member said during the gathering last year.