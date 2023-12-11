Watch Now
Tailgate Brewery in Hendersonville offering free slices of pizza to the community on Monday

Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 11, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tailgate Brewery has announced they'll be offering free pizza slices today, Monday, December 11 at their Hendersonville location.

Whether you want to come charge your phone, get on the wifi or eat, you're welcome.

Everyone in the community is invited to come by for a slice. Just head on over from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Their location is at 248 Sanders Ferry Road.


