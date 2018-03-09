Tails Of The Trails Helps Shelter Dogs Get Exercise & Love
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Every day, shelters pets spend hours in their kennels, waiting for their "forever homes." Now, a Nashville non-profit, Tails of the Trail, is hitting the ground running to give "pound puppies" exercise and love.
Tails of the Trail partners with local shelters and animal rescues.
"Our mission is to exercise and socialize shelter dogs helping to reduce euthanasia rates and increase the adoption rates," said Director Lisa Thomas.
Thomas said for dogs like Taffy, waiting for adoption can keep them feeling cooped-up.
"You see this calming affect when we arrive. Dogs are barking loudly when we arrive. When we leave they're laying on their beds, getting ready to take a nap," she said.
Tails of the Trail has walks almost every Saturday, some Sundays and every other Wednesday. Click here for more information.