Take a look at the elected officals for the House of Democratic Caucus leadership position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The House of Democrats has elected everyone to their leadership position for the 114th General Assembly of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis and Rep. John Ray Clemmons both retain their title. Rep. Camper will stay as the House Democratic Leader and Rep. Clemmons will stay as Caucus Chair.
Below is the list of who has been elected to what position:
- Assistant Democratic Leader—Rep. Harold Love of Nashville
- Democratic Whip—Rep. Sam McKenzie of Knoxville
- House Floor Leader—Rep. Torrey Harris of Memphis
- Caucus Vice-Chair—Rep. Bob Freeman of Nashville
- Caucus Treasurer—Rep. Ronnie Glynn of Clarksville
- Caucus Secretary—Rep. Yusuf Hakeem of Chattanooga
- Democratic Leader Pro Tempore—Rep. Larry Miller of Memphis
