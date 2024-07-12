Take the whole family out to see a show at TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to go see a show, but can't get a night away from the kids? Take them with you instead.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for several family-friendly shows.
Here's a bit about each of them and when they happen.
SUGAR SKULL! A DIA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE
October 27, 2024
The show explores Mexican culture and the importance of remembering loved ones. It uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of Vita Flores, 12, who thinks her family has gone crazy for celebrating dead loved ones... but then a spirit candy skeleton springs to life in front of her and she learns the true meaning of Dia de Muertos.
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO
November 3, 2024
Meet Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street! Follow Elmo's puppy Tango in a game of hide and seek and sing and dance with them.
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL
November 23, 2024
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL
March 1-2, 2025
With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man fights crime and chews on furniture. Can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings... and other goofy enemies?
You can find all TPAC tickets on their website, as well as more information on the shows.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston