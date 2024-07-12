Take the whole family out to see a show at TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to go see a show, but can't get a night away from the kids? Take them with you instead.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for several family-friendly shows.

Here's a bit about each of them and when they happen.

SUGAR SKULL! A DIA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE

October 27, 2024

The show explores Mexican culture and the importance of remembering loved ones. It uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of Vita Flores, 12, who thinks her family has gone crazy for celebrating dead loved ones... but then a spirit candy skeleton springs to life in front of her and she learns the true meaning of Dia de Muertos.

SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO

November 3, 2024

Meet Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street! Follow Elmo's puppy Tango in a game of hide and seek and sing and dance with them.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

November 23, 2024

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

March 1-2, 2025

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man fights crime and chews on furniture. Can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings... and other goofy enemies?

You can find all TPAC tickets on their website, as well as more information on the shows.