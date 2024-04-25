Lucky ducks! Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of my favorite books as a child was "Make Way for Ducklings."

Having grown up just outside of the Boston area, I loved visiting the statues recreating the ducklings from the iconic book at Boston's Public Garden. If you're ever in the Boston area, I suggest visiting.

We don't exactly have duckling statues in Goodlettsville, but the fire department recently had 17 of the little fellas hanging out with them.

This started with citizens noticing several of the little ducklings near the road across from the Goodlettsville Fire Department last Saturday.

"Shortly after breakfast, we had a concerned citizen come to the front door of the station and ring the bell," said Capt. Ryan Stone with the Goodlettsville Fire Department.

"I saw there was a sign to ring the bell, so I rung the doorbell," said Megan Dorse.

Dorse tells me she was that concerned citizen.

She says she helped keep the ducklings away from the road and brought them to safety. With no mother duck around, the fire department kept the ducklings safe until they could find them a safer home for the time being.

"I'm an animal lover so it's like my first instinct to save an animal," Dorse said.

The ducklings hung out at the fire department for a handful of days before being brought to Double Duck Rescue in Columbia.

"It's been really good," Stone said. "Everybody in the house has spent time taking care of the ducks, checking on them, seeing them. I think everybody on the shift that has kids, their kids have come by to check them out," he said.

Tractor Supply also donated materials necessary for the fire department to take care of the ducklings.