Take your dog to Cheekwood on an August Thursday for a night of special treats

Cheekwood dogs
Olivia Michael
Dogs and their humans strolled through Cheekwood Saturday as part of its "Dogs and Dogwoods" event.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dog Nights of Summer start at Cheekwood this Thursday!

What exactly is a dog night?

Every Thursday in August, you can bring your dogs to Cheekwood Estate and Gardens for treats catered to four-legged friends.

This includes special drinks stations, local vendors with treats and clothes for pooches, live music and more. The only requirement is that your dogs stay on leash.

It's every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and you can reserve tickets online or grab them when you get there. Don't worry, there's treats for humans, too.

