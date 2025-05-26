Taking a visit to a Fairview tradition; the Junkyard Opry

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love to capture a middle Tennessee tradition. This one's been going on a long while and has become a beloved weekly event for a city. The man who makes it all happen let us come in to see it.

"I'll be 80 on December 14," Danny Binkley said. "I think I've got the miles of being 110, though! All the things in the past, everybody's got those! I been snake bit, shot at, struck by lightning, had 14 different car wrecks down at the race track. Too much fun, you might say."

It was 1976 when Danny bought this property in Fairview that became Binkley's Auto Salvage. There's a bit of wildlife around there, a wooden Bigfoot cutout, and all sorts of vehicles.

"I might show 'em to ya if you got time," Danny offered.

"Alright," I answered.

"I've got an ole wrecker," Danny continued, driving around the acres of the property. "I'll ride around and pick up some ole junk cars if people want them hauled off. That's about all I do with with the junkyard, sit them all in the back, wait for scrap to go up, get rid of em!"

Danny said at this point, he's very much retired.

"Got a good junkyard dog here," he laughed as his dog sauntered over.

Retirement doesn't mean Binkley's Auto Salvage doesn't still get a whole lot of visitors.

Friday nights in Fairview Binkley's Auto Salvage becomes the Junkyard Opry. People park in the junkyard and a band takes an indoor stage to play for the crowd. Danny's part of the band. There were about 200 people there on the night of my visit.

"We do a little ole music thing here," he smiled.

It's a place to hear old country music.

"It's something that's not about money cause we don't charge anyone here," Danny continued.

Danny said he's run this show at Binkley's Auto Salvage since about 2000. For some, it's a chance to get up and play for a crowd. For others, it's just an important part of the week.

"I'm 92," said Nell Jones. "I will be in August. I come every Friday night. I enjoy coming here. It's a real nice place. I love country music, and this is where the country music is. It's good exercise for me, and I think that's why I'm 92!"

Then there's what the Junkyard Opry is for Danny. In retirement, there's just been a joy in running what's become a Fairview tradition.

"You gotta have something to look forward to, and the music is my therapy," Danny said. "Music is a lot of people's therapy. They're like family here, of course. We look forward to every Friday, 52 weeks a year."

"I appreciate what he does for us here in this community," Nell said.

A lot of these people told me something similar; 'thank you Danny for these Friday nights in Fairview.'

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.