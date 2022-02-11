Taking a visit to Middle Tennessee's last video rental stores

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even after we lost the big names like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, some of our communities still had those nostalgic movie rental stores. The pandemic saw the closing of many more of those places.

Captain Video and Tanning once had 12 locations, but everything's just been auctioned from their Portland and White House stores. Captain Video is now gone, just like the Family Video stores closed last year and many other major movie rental stores disappeared about a decade ago. This is something that changed fast. In the year 2000, there were more than 28,000 movie rental places across the country.

So, does this mean there are no movie rental stores left in middle Tennessee? No, it doesn't mean that.

David Williams and wife Susan Rogers run Northside Video in McMinnville. It's been there 38 years, and it comes complete with, yes, an overnight movie drop. While RedBox and then streaming led to the end of the major chains, the customers at Northside Video love the in-person conversation about movies.

"I still love the magic of movies," David smiled.

"We have about 12,000 titles of movies," Susan added.

"There's The Town That Dreaded Sundown, off the market for forever," David said, showing a customer.

"You wanna watch an old movie, they've got it," said a customer.

"You might find some things to watch that become your faves," added another.

"We've become a family here," David said, referring to the customers. "They're the ones that keep us going."

Even with that loyalty, the pandemic hasn't been easy for the few remaining video stores.

"Hollywood had to shut down almost completely, and we've seen very few movies coming through," said David.

Jimmy Allen, the owner over at Captain Video, told NewsChannel 5 his rent got high, and with people not getting out in the pandemic as much, he had to end his business of 40 years.

David and Susan are hanging on in McMinnville. They're not alone. Other movie rental stores still in Middle Tennessee include Video Villa in Mt. Pleasant. Running one of the last stores, David and Susan know there's something special about that.

"These are our friends," said Susan. "They're more than customers. We've seen their kids grow up. We're probably in our third generation of families. We don't have children, but they're like our kids."

"Bring the kids," said David. "Let them pick out something, you pick out something. Y'all go home and have some popcorn. Have a good soda. Have a good family night together."