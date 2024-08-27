Taking a visit to the place that gave us UT's most recent Smokeys

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A place in Shelbyville has a connection to a major Tennessee tradition.

Pull up to the property, and bluetick hounds will come running to greet you.

"They are a very devoted breed," said Wendy Davis, who runs Davis Branch Blueticks. "They pick their people. I spend so much time watching 'em. They're hilarious."

"Been breeding for 21 years," she continued. "Your bluetick is very much a food-driven breed. If there's food around, your bluetick will be there. They tell us when supper is supposed to be ready. It's the dogs saying, 'hey, come feed us!' We're retired, so this is what we do."

There's a reason for the orange doghouses on the property.

The University of Tennessee has this longstanding tradition. Since 1953, they've had a live mascot named Smokey; a bluetick. A few years back, Wendy got a call from Cindy Hudson whose family has taken care of UT's Smokey mascots for 30 years.

"She says to me, 'we want the new Smokey to come from Tennessee,'" Wendy said.

In 2013, a pup from Davis Branch Blueticks became Smokey X.

"Through his training, people fell in love with him just literally instantly," Wendy said. "I can't describe the feeling that goes with that. People you don't know are thanking you just for providing a dog they can follow and make their connection with."

Now, Smokey XI has also come from Davis Branch Blueticks.

"He is actually Smokey XI's daddy," Wendy said of Smokey X. "My boys have gone to the Univerity of Tennessee, and I don't have to pay a dime! Tuition's free!"

As UT's new season begins, Wendy said she feels the same way every time Smokey comes to the field.

"That's my boy," she smiled. "He's my boy. I could never have more pride for these two dogs."