'Talk with your kids' MNPS asks parents to discuss consequences of posting social media threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the past week, Metro Nashville Public Schools has received several reports of possible school shootings.

While all of these have been determined not credible, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle noted that they are incredibly disruptive the school environment.

"These types of social media posts have caused disruption in school districts across the country," Dr. Battle said in a letter to parents.

Battle said it's important for parents to discuss the consequences of posting or sharing these threats online.

"Four students have been arrested and charged in connection with social media posts this week at different schools throughout the district, and they are facing serious disciplinary consequences at the school level for participating in this type of activity," she continued. "We also ask that parents not repost or share threatening social media posts online, but rather send them to the school and/or police department to investigate."

Battle added that this is a very serious matter and can be traumatic for everyone involved. She also noted that it results in lost instructional time which is essential for students' success.

"Both Metro Schools and the Metro Police Department take all threats seriously and investigate them as if they are real to ensure the safety of students and staff," Battle said.