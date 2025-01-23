Talking to children about the school shooting at Antioch High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a school shooting, especially in our hometown at Antioch High School, a licensed social worker said these conversations with children and teens need to be even more sensitive.

Emotions can be heightened such as shock, fear, anger and sadness. Checking in with your young ones can help acknowledge those feelings may exist in them.

Kevin Smith, a licensed social worker with On Your Mind Counseling in Nashville, said there is a mental health crisis for teens in our country. Validating feelings and being present to talk to about them can be the first step to speaking with children about the school shooting at Antioch High School Wednesday.

Smith also said acknowledging one's own emotions can be difficult but being honest with children about how these shootings affect an adult can allow children to express themselves.

Addressing mental health when a traumatic event happens is important because he said children may not have the words to describe how they feel.

Kevin Smith said anyone who may need help with mental health services and crisis therapy can reach out to On Your Mind Counseling at 615-499-6899.

The mental health crisis hot line is open, that number is9-8-8. The statewide crisis hot line is 855-CRISIS-1 or855-274-7471.

Youth Villages

(866) 791-9221 (North Middle TN)

(866) 791-9222 (South Middle TN)

(866) 791-9227 (Rural West TN)

(866) 791-9226 (Memphis Region)

(866) 791-9224 (East Region)

(866) 791-9225 (South East Region)

Mental Health Cooperative

(615) 726-0125 (Davidson County)

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).