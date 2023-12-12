Tanger Outlets offers special hours for last minute holiday shopping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tanger Outlets is offering special extended hours during the holidays in order to help people with last-minute shopping needs.
Ulta, Adidas, Summersalt and more are stocked and ready for shoppers, according to Tanger media.
They are calling it Tanger's 12 Days of Holiday Joy, starting Dec. 13. and including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve.
Hours:
- Sunday, Dec. 17 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 18 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 20 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED
- Tuesday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
TangerClub members can also gain access to exclusive daily deals and special promotions including gifts with purchase, instant savings and even more discounts at their favorite brands.
